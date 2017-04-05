Under-pressure council to hold special education meeting

A CRUNCH meeting of Argyll and Bute Council is to be held this week focusing on a recent inspection report which graded aspects of the education service as ‘weak’.

The ‘special meeting’ came about after ten of the council’s 36 members asked for it to be held.

Local politicians have raised concerns over the reaction of council leaders to the damning Education Scotland report since its publication in March.

Michael Russell, MSP for Argyll and Bute, said: ‘There is a significant and growing body of opinion that deeply regrets the inability of the council to accept the verdict of Education Scotland, knuckle down to producing and implementing an urgent, well resourced and carefully thought through improvement plan.’

The criticism followed internal wrangling among council members over who should have had prior sight of the report ahead of publication.

Jackie Baillie MSP, whose constituency includes schools within Argyll and Bute Council, said: ‘I had hoped that the authority would embrace the findings and substance of the report and focus on what needs to be improved, for the sake of the children in Argyll and Bute.’

Argyll and Bute Council leader, Dick Walsh, said in response: ‘This is a time for a collaborative approach to the improvement work and would hope that involves everyone in contributing to this work, rather than senseless attacks on Argyll and Bute Council and its officers and dedicated staff.’

The council’s constitution includes a provision that requires a special meeting to be held if at least a quarter of the members request it, to deal with a specific item of business.

The meeting, dealing solely with the recent education report, will be held at council headquarters, Kilmory at 10.30am on Friday April 7.

Share this: Share

Email

Twitter



Print

Facebook



LinkedIn



Related Posts: