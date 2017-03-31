Who will be your next councillor?

WE NOW know who will be standing for election to Argyll and Bute Council next month.
Within Mid Argyll, seven candidates will be fighting it out for three council vacancies, while Kintyre and the Islands ward sees six candidates vying for the same number of seats in the Kilmory chamber.
No vote will take place in South Kintyre ward, as the number of candidates (three) equals the number of available seats as a councillor.
There are 11 local authority wards, or electoral districts, spread throughout Argyll and Bute, with 36 councillors to be elected in total. The three South Kintyre vacancies having effectively been filled, that leaves 33 councillor spots available.
By the deadline for nominations, at 4pm on Wednesday March 29, a total of 74 candidates had thrown their hat in the ring to stand for election for these 33 spaces.
Councillors are elected using the single transferable vote system – in other words voters list the candidates in order of preference.
With the Argyll and Bute local election due to be held on May 4, we can expect five weeks of fevered campaigning as candidates jostle for your vote.
Candidate list
Mid Argyll: Jane Kelly (Scottish Labour Party), Donnie MacMillan (Ind), Jane McCurdie (Ind), Alec McNeilly (Scottish Conservatives), Elaine Morrison (Scottish Greens), Douglas Philand (Ind), Sandy Taylor (SNP)
Kintyre and the Islands: Robin Currie (Scottish LibDems), Anne Horne (SNP), Michael Kelly (Labour and Co-operative Party), John McAlpine (Ind), Alastair Redman (Scottish Conservatives), Ed Tyler (Scottish Greens)