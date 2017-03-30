Argyll and Bute schools go for gold

TWO ISLAND primary schools have been handed a gold award for encouraging sport among pupils.

Arinagour Primary School on the Isle of Coll and St Andrew’s in Bute’s main town of Rothesay received top marks, but they were among 26 schools across Argyll and Bute to be presented with a prestigious national sports award.

The sportscotland School Sport Award recognises innovation and achievement in delivering quality physical education, physical activity and extra-curricular sport.

It is a national initiative that is designed to encourage schools to continuously improve physical education and sport. The award also encourages sporting links between schools and their local communities.

Aside from the two gold awards, 17 silver and five bronze have been presented to Argyll and Bute schools.

The successful schools are:

Arinagour Primary, gold; Barcaldine Primary, bronze; Bowmore Primary, silver; Campbeltown Grammar, silver; Clachan Primary, bronze; Colgrain Primary, silver; Dalintober Primary, silver; Dunbeg Primary, silver; Dunoon Grammar, silver; Dunoon Primary, bronze; Kirn Primary, bronze; Lochdonhead Primary, silver; Lochgoilhead Primary, silver; Lochnell Primary, silver; Park Primary, silver; Port Ellen Primary, silver; Rothesay Primary, silver; Salen Primary, silver; St Andrew’s Primary, gold; St Columba’s Primary, silver; Strachur Primary, bronze; Strath of Appin Primary, silver; Strone Primary, silver; Tighnabruaich Primary, silver; Tobermory High, silver; Ulva Primary, silver.

Share this: Share

Email

Twitter



Print

Facebook



LinkedIn



Related Posts: