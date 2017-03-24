Coffee and cakes for Kilmory kids’ shinty

A COFFEE morning featuring some fantastic cakes raised valuable funds for Kilmory and Dunadd Junior Camanachd.

People braved the rain to fill Lochgilphead Parish Church Hall on Saturday March 18, where young shinty players helped the older generations serve the hungry hordes.

In total the event raised £452, and counting, for the club.

Speaking for the club, Laurene Cameron said: ‘Thank you to everyone who baked, gave in donations for the stall and for everyone who turned up to help out at our coffee morning.’

