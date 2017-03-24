Talent shines as festival reaches crescendo

MUSIC struck the right chord as the 38th annual Mid Argyll Music Festival opened in Ardrishaig.

Featuring competitions for spoken pieces, song and instrument, the festival provides a stage for people young and old to demonstrate their skills – and offers great entertainment to the audience.

This year’s event got off to a rousing start with the welcome return of piping to the programme on Saturday March 18. With all sorts of song and instrumental classes in the days since then, this has been a festival bursting with talent.

And the festival concludes in a colourful crescendo of musical competition at Lochgilphead Joint Campus on Saturday March 25 – opening at 9.30am with a woodwind solo competition and ending with the much-anticipated band contest at 6.30pm.

Members of the public are very welcome to come along and enjoy the music performed by some incredibly talented young people from Mid Argyll and beyond.

Read the full story in the March 24, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

