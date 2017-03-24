Dinah scoots off on road to the isles

WE ALL scoot around, getting on with busy lives – but one Mid Argyll woman is about to take it to a new extreme.

Dinah Bosomworth will travel round the Hebrides using a scooter. And not a moped – a kick scooter with which many of us would be familiar as kids.

On April 20, the 52-year-old grandmother will set off from Oban pier on a 500-mile trek to raise funds for SAMH – the Scottish Association for Mental Health.

A mum of six with four grandkids, Dinah plans to scooter from Vatersay to the Butt of Lewis, then from Uig on Skye to Armadale before travelling from Mallaig to Kilchoan. A loop on Mull will lead back to Oban and then home to Mid Argyll.

Dinah, from Ormsary, told the Advertiser: ‘I had been wanting to do something biggish for charity this year, and when I was buying a scooter for one of my grandchildren for Christmas, I just thought that scootering would be the thing to do.

‘My husband Alan always supported me when I was ultra running and is very supportive of this mad adventure.’

She explained: ‘The reason that I decided to raise money for SAMH is that we all know someone, or are that someone, who is affected by mental health issues and I am especially concerned about the young people of Mid Argyll and feel we need to talk more about mental health to get rid of some of the stigma attached to it.’

Hardy Dinah will camp as she goes, carrying all her gear with her.

But she will not be alone, and will be accompanied by Nerys, her trusty orange steed, or kick scooter.

‘If all goes well, the whole trek will take about two weeks – but who knows, it might be more or less…most likely more,’ Dinah joked.

Support Dinah by visiting www.virginmoneygiving.com/DinahBosomworth.

Alternatively, simply text KPKQ95 followed by the amount, eg £5, to 70070.

