Snowfall greets spring as trunk road blocked

IT TOOK less than a day following the spring equinox for mother nature to remind us that winter might not yet have gone.

The second day of spring saw early morning snow, hail sleet and thunder hit western Scotland on Tuesday March 21.

The main road artery serving Argyll, the A83 trunk road, was closed for around two hours as vehicles struggled to climb the ascent to the Rest and be Thankful from Butterbridge.

A spokesperson for trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland said: ‘Police Scotland closed the A83 for a short period at the Rest and be Thankful to allow teams to safely clear the route following reports that some HGVs had encountered difficulties in the conditions following a band of heavy snow this morning.

‘Three spreaders repeatedly drove the section of the route between Arrochar and the Dunoon junction (A815) to clear the snow from the carriageway and the road was later retreated and reopened.’

Share this: Share

Email

Twitter



Print

Facebook



LinkedIn



Related Posts: