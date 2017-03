Lochgilphead club teed up for golf open day

AN OPEN day will see Lochgilphead Golf Club lay out the welcome mat to anyone wanting to have a go at the game.

To be held at the club from 2pm until 4pm on Sunday, April 2, the Get Into Golf open day offers those who might be interested in taking up the game – of any age – the chance to simply have a go.

Read the full story in the March 17, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

