Families struggle as electricity costs jump

A Lochgilphead-based charity has voiced outrage at a decision by the region’s dominant electricity supplier to increase energy bills at a time when many people are struggling to make ends meet.

Gillian McInnes, manager of Argyll and Bute Citizens’ Advice Bureau, said she was ‘horrified’ to hear the news of SSE’s price increases and explained that the price rise will see thousands of families across Argyll and Bute struggle.

A spokesperson for SSE said: ‘We deeply regret having to raise electricity prices. This is the first increase since 2013 and we’ve worked hard to keep them down for as long as possible by cutting our own costs’.

Read the full story in the March 17, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

