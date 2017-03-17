 
  »

Families struggle as electricity costs jump

on March 17th, 2017

a11citzadvice01no

A Lochgilphead-based charity has voiced outrage at a decision by the region’s dominant electricity supplier to increase energy bills at a time when many people are struggling to make ends meet.

Gillian McInnes, manager of Argyll and Bute Citizens’ Advice Bureau, said she was ‘horrified’ to hear the news of SSE’s price increases and explained that the price rise will see thousands of families across Argyll and Bute struggle.

A spokesperson for SSE said: ‘We deeply regret having to raise electricity prices. This is the first increase since 2013 and we’ve worked hard to keep them down for as long as possible by cutting our own costs’.

Read the full story in the March 17, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

Related Posts:

Argyllshire Advertiser Top News Stories   , ,  

We want your Stories, Videos,Photos!


Send online click here
(text,photo and video)

Newsdesk 01546 602345

Argyllshire Advertiser
Argyll Street
Lochgilphead
Argyll
PA31 8NB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition

Get our E-Alerts
Get our E-Alerts

Top News Stories