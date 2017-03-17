Gaelic singing sensation sprinkles a little stardust

ASPIRING Gaelic singers were in full voice as traditional music sensation Robert Robertson, former Skipinnish frontman, stopped by to lend a helping hand.

The Coisir og Dhail Riata choir met in Lochgilphead for a very special rehearsal as they continue their preparations for a number of upcoming events.

Robert said: ‘I was very impressed. I was only there to offer my opinion where I could, and I was delighted to do so.’

The choir is always looking for new recruits and no experience of Gaelic is needed. They meet every Wednesday from 4.30pm to 6pm in Lochgilphead Community Centre.

