Divers search for missing man

A POLICE dive team has been scouring the lower reaches of Loch Awe as efforts go on to find any sign of Joachim Brolly.

The 59-year-old was last seen getting into a boat at Torran Bay Hostel near the village of Ford at about 3pm on Thursday March 9.

Mr Brolly, who lived nearby, is described by police as white, five foot six inches tall, of medium build with short grey hair and clean-shaven. He was wearing navy trousers, a navy fleece and a navy jacket.

Specialist sonar equipment was called in earlier this week as divers kept up the loch search.

Anyone with information that might help with inquiries into Mr Brolly’s disappearance is asked to contact the police at Lochgilphead via the 101 telephone number.

