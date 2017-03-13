New appeal in search for Mid Argyll man

POLICE Scotland officers are appealing to the public for assistance in the continued search for 59-year-old Joachim Brolly.

Mr Brolly was last seen getting into a boat at Torran Bay Hostel near Ford at the south end of Loch Awe, about 3pm on Thursday March 9.

Police issued a description of Mr Brolly as follows: White, five foot six inches tall, of medium build with short grey hair and clean-shaven. He was wearing navy trousers, a navy fleece and a navy jacket.

Police Inspector Julie McLeish said: ‘An extensive search involving police, fire and rescue service and coastguard has been ongoing since Mr Brolly was reported missing on Friday March 10.

‘We have received information that he went out on a boat around 3pm on Thursday March 9, however there have been no sightings of him since.

‘Anyone who has seen him since Thursday March 9 is asked to contact police at Lochgilphead immediately via the 101 telephone number.’

