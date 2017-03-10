«  
Major loch search after man reported missing

on March 10th, 2017

A SEARCH was launched at the southern end of Loch Awe after a local man was reported missing.

Emergency services including Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue, the coastguard and the Scottish Ambulance Service rushed to Torran, near the village of Ford on the morning of Friday March 10.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: ‘Police and other emergency services are carrying out a search of Loch Awe in connection with a missing persons investigation.’

The spokesperson continued: ‘Joachim Gerard Brolly, aged 59, was reported missing from his home in the area at around 9.20am on Friday March 10.

‘Inquiries are continuing, and anyone with any information in relation to this missing persons investigation is asked to contact police officers in Lochgilphead using the 101 telephone number.’

