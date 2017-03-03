Elaine’s back – and ready to take on the world

AFTER two years of bad luck with injuries, Mid Argyll motocross star Elaine MacEachern says she is ‘fit and ready’ for a tilt at the world championships.

As the 18-year-old headed to Indonesia for the latest round of the women’s world motocross championships, she told the Advertiser: ‘I am really excited about racing this weekend in Indonesia. It is going to be very difficult with the heat, humidity and the time schedule which is seven hours ahead of UK time.’

Read the full story in the March 3, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

