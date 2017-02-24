LOCHGILPHEAD Community Council hopes to raise £1,600 to buy Lochgilphead’s Coat of Arms and share it with the community.
Read the full story in the February 24, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.
Cash for Lochgilphead Coat of Arms
