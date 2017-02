Families wait in hope over new move to save Auchinlee for year

A plan to save Auchinlee care home from closing for a year was drawn up at a crunch meeting in Kilmory Castle last Thursday, as relatives protested outside that moving elderly residents miles away, beyond Argyll, could shorten their lives.

Read the full story in the February 24, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

