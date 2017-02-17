Police Scotland has said it now plans to sell Tarbert and Inveraray police offices following a public engagement and review of its estate.
Read the full story in the February 17, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.
|
|
Two Mid Argyll police offices to be sold following consultation
Police Scotland has said it now plans to sell Tarbert and Inveraray police offices following a public engagement and review of its estate.
Read the full story in the February 17, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.
Related Posts:
Get our E-Alerts
By using this website you agree to our terms
and conditions
Argyllshire Advertiser IPSO