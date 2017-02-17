Argyll and Bute residents face a three per cent rise in council tax and a hike in charges for fees and services.
Read the full story in the February 17, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.
Residents face three per cent rise in council tax and a hike in service fees
