Scunnered with Trump? Fed up with Brexit?

EVER get the feeling we are surrounded by bad news these days? As an antidote to the constant barrage of stories about the new US president and the ongoing Brexit saga, we thought it was a good time to consider ways of clearing the head.

Read the full story in the February 10, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

Share this: Share

Email

Print



Facebook

LinkedIn





Related Posts: