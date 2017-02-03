 
  »

East Enders dump the Dookers

on February 3rd, 2017

Screen Shot 2017-02-03 at 12.59.28DESPITE some magnificent saves, an error by Tarbert’s goalie, caught out of the box, gave East End the winner.

Read the full story in the February 3, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

Related Posts:

Argyllshire Advertiser Sport    

We want your Stories, Videos,Photos!


Send online click here
(text,photo and video)

Newsdesk 01546 602345

Argyllshire Advertiser
Argyll Street
Lochgilphead
Argyll
PA31 8NB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition

Get our E-Alerts
Get our E-Alerts

Top News Stories