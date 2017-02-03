«  
Argyll health services facing funding abyss of £22 million

on February 3rd, 2017

AA_logoSOCIAL care and health services in Argyll face a £22 million funding gap over the next two years – described by a Mid Argyll councillor as a ‘financial precipice’.

Read the full story in the February 3, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

