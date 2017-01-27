 
  »

Eco group serves tasty treats in aid of Tearfund

on January 27th, 2017

ecoA BUSY coffee morning, held by Ardrishaig Church Eco Group, helped raise vital funds for the Tearfund toilet twinning scheme.

Read the full story in the January 27, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

Related Posts:

Argyllshire Advertiser Top News Stories    

We want your Stories, Videos,Photos!


Send online click here
(text,photo and video)

Newsdesk 01546 602345

Argyllshire Advertiser
Argyll Street
Lochgilphead
Argyll
PA31 8NB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition

Get our E-Alerts
Get our E-Alerts

Top News Stories