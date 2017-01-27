THE JOINT campus was jumping as Mid Argyll Athletic Club held its annual indoor competition in the games hall.
Read the full story in the January 27, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.
|
|
Focus on fun at indoor athletics
THE JOINT campus was jumping as Mid Argyll Athletic Club held its annual indoor competition in the games hall.
Read the full story in the January 27, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.
Related Posts:
Get our E-Alerts
By using this website you agree to our terms
and conditions
Argyllshire Advertiser IPSO