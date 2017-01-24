 
  »

Tremor hits Argyll

on January 24th, 2017
Photo: British Geological Survey

REPORTS have been received of an earth tremor felt by people around Argyll.

The tremor struck at around 4.30pm on Tuesday January 24. Advertiser readers from Kennacraig to Strachur and from Tighnabruaich to Ardfern report that houses ‘shook’ and dogs were spooked, with some describing it ‘like a big lorry going past’, which gradually tailed off.

The British Geological Survey has confirmed that there was ‘an event’ in the Argyll area at around 4.30pm and it was picked up by a seismometer at Loch Awe.

Scientists cannot say at this early stage whether or not it was definitely an earthquake.

