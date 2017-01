Blair’s broadside as he leaves Argyll Inn

A LOCHGILPHEAD publican has hit out at his landlord’s ‘lack of vision’ as he winds down his business after six months in the Argyll Inn.

The landlord, Punch Taverns, says the company recognises the hotel’s potential and that an investment process is underway.

Read the full story in the January 13, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

