Are you a new year saint?

TWO weeks into the new year, the Advertiser took to the streets of Lochgilphead to find the saints and sinners of new year resolutions – asking the dreaded question ‘are you managing to stick to your new year resolution?’

Read the full story in the January 13, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

Share this: Share

Email

Print



Facebook

LinkedIn





Related Posts: