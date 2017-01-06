«  
West Loch Tarbert set for A83 resurfacing

on January 6th, 2017

a44a83works01no

A SECTION of the A83 trunk road near Tarbert is due to be resurfaced in a £90,000 scheme.

Drivers can expect roadworks at West Loch Tarbert for three days, starting on Tuesday January 10.

Work will take place between 7am and 7pm each day, during which time a 10 mph convoy system will be in place. Outside working hours, a 30mph speed limit will be in force on a temporary road surface.

Eddie Ross, of trunk road management company BEAR Scotland, said: ‘We thank the local community and motorists for their patience in advance, and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.’

