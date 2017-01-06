ISLAY residents faced disruption on Tuesday as power surges left island homes and businesses with an interrupted power supply for hours.
Read the full story in the January 6, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.
|
|
Power firm apologises over Islay disruption
ISLAY residents faced disruption on Tuesday as power surges left island homes and businesses with an interrupted power supply for hours.
Read the full story in the January 6, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.
Related Posts:
Get our E-Alerts
By using this website you agree to our terms
and conditions
Argyllshire Advertiser IPSO