WORK was due to start earlier today (Friday) to improve an accident blackspot where nine cars have left the road over recent months.
Read the full story in the December 16, 2016 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.
|
|
New road surface at accident blackspot
WORK was due to start earlier today (Friday) to improve an accident blackspot where nine cars have left the road over recent months.
Read the full story in the December 16, 2016 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.
Related Posts:
Get our E-Alerts
By using this website you agree to our terms
and conditions
Argyllshire Advertiser IPSO