«  
  »

Patients are feeling the effects of ‘pressures’ on Mid Argyll dentists

on December 9th, 2016

AA_logoPROBLEMS filling a vacant post have left dentistry services at Mid Argyll Hospital creaking under the strain.

Read the full story in the December 9, 2016 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

Related Posts:

Argyllshire Advertiser Top News Stories    

We want your Stories, Videos,Photos!


Send online click here
(text,photo and video)

Newsdesk 01546 602345

Argyllshire Advertiser
Argyll Street
Lochgilphead
Argyll
PA31 8NB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition

Get our E-Alerts
Get our E-Alerts

Top News Stories