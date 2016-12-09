TWINKLING trees have been lighting up across Mid Argyll over the past few weeks but the switch-on ceremonies have been far from straightforward.
Read the full story in the December 9, 2016 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.
Light delays have nerves jingling all over Argyll
