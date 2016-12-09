 
  »

Light delays have nerves jingling all over Argyll

on December 9th, 2016

AA_logoTWINKLING trees have been lighting up across Mid Argyll over the past few weeks but the switch-on ceremonies have been far from straightforward.

Read the full story in the December 9, 2016 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

Related Posts:

Argyllshire Advertiser Top News Stories    

We want your Stories, Videos,Photos!


Send online click here
(text,photo and video)

Newsdesk 01546 602345

Argyllshire Advertiser
Argyll Street
Lochgilphead
Argyll
PA31 8NB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition

Get our E-Alerts
Get our E-Alerts

Top News Stories