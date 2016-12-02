TWO Argyll and Bute Early Years projects were runners-up in this year’s first Scottish Quality Improvement Awards.
Read the full story in the December 2, 2016 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.
|
|
Early Years projects excel at Scottish Quality Awards
TWO Argyll and Bute Early Years projects were runners-up in this year’s first Scottish Quality Improvement Awards.
Read the full story in the December 2, 2016 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.
Related Posts:
Get our E-Alerts
By using this website you agree to our terms
and conditions
Argyllshire Advertiser IPSO