ROTARY clubs from across Argyll and Bute joined together to make a generous donation to Argyll Talking Newspapers to help aid them in their work.
Read the full story in the November 25, 2016 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.
|
|
Rotary money goes round
ROTARY clubs from across Argyll and Bute joined together to make a generous donation to Argyll Talking Newspapers to help aid them in their work.
Read the full story in the November 25, 2016 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.
Related Posts:
Get our E-Alerts
By using this website you agree to our terms
and conditions
Argyllshire Advertiser IPSO