 
  »

Teenagers ramp up bid for dedicated skatepark

on November 25th, 2016

lochgilphead-skate-parkMid Argyll youngsters are ramping up the pressure to get their own bike and skatepark.

Read the full story in the November 25, 2016 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

Related Posts:

Argyllshire Advertiser Top News Stories   ,  

We want your Stories, Videos,Photos!


Send online click here
(text,photo and video)

Newsdesk 01546 602345

Argyllshire Advertiser
Argyll Street
Lochgilphead
Argyll
PA31 8NB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition

Get our E-Alerts
Get our E-Alerts

Top News Stories