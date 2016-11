Well-deserved award for coach

Mid Argyll rugby coach Duncan ‘Brochan’ Aitken was caught by surprise in the middle of a training session when he was presented with a well-deserved award by Councillor Donnie McMillan.

Read the full story in the November 18, 2016 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

Share this: Share

Email

Print



Facebook

LinkedIn





Related Posts: