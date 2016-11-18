 
  »

Tarbert youth group goes out with a bang

on November 18th, 2016

bangTARBERT’S spark­ling fireworks display this year was hailed a great success and saw the community come together for a dazzling show.

Read the full story in the November 18, 2016 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

Related Posts:

Argyllshire Advertiser Top News Stories    

We want your Stories, Videos,Photos!


Send online click here
(text,photo and video)

Newsdesk 01546 602345

Argyllshire Advertiser
Argyll Street
Lochgilphead
Argyll
PA31 8NB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition

Get our E-Alerts
Get our E-Alerts

Top News Stories