A PENSIONER with an incurable lung condition claims she has been badly let down by the health service after being denied an access ramp to her home.
Read the full story in the October 21, 2016 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.
|
|
Violet forced to fight for access to her own home
A PENSIONER with an incurable lung condition claims she has been badly let down by the health service after being denied an access ramp to her home.
Read the full story in the October 21, 2016 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.
Related Posts:
Get our E-Alerts
By using this website you agree to our terms
and conditions
Argyllshire Advertiser IPSO