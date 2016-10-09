New post office for Ardrishaig

ARDRISHAIG’s post office is moving from its current Chalmers Street location.

With effect from Monday October 10, the service will re-open at the Yot Spot at Ardrishaig Pier.

At 1pm on Monday, the old post office will close and the Yot Spot branch will open for business alongside the retail till.

Post office services will be available during the store’s opening hours, 8am to 5:30pm Monday to Saturday. This means new earlier opening hours every day and an end to lunch time closing.

Suzanne Richardson, Post Office regional manager, said: ‘We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

‘We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.’

