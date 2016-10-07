THERE may be no lantern parade this year – but a group of enthusiastic local artists is offering Lochgilphead a great light-inspired community art alternative.
Read the full story in the October 7, 2016 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.
Let there be light around Lochgilphead
