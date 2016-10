Everyone’s a winner at Inveraray bake-off

THE GREAT Inveraray coffee morning was a big success – and the children’s bake-off proved to be the icing on the cake.

Organised by Inveraray and District branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland, the event on Saturday September 24 attracted a full house in the church hall.

Legion branch chairman, Ian Campbell, said: ‘Thanks to everyone who supported this event. It’s always a big hit. As far as I’m concerned the standard of baking from the kids was fantastic – and everyone’s a winner.’

