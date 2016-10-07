 
  »

Tournament triumph for Tarbert kids

on October 7th, 2016

screen-shot-2016-10-06-at-10-23-45LOCHNELL Football Club held a highly successful festival – their first ever – at North Connel pitch last Saturday.

Read the full story in the October 7, 2016 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

