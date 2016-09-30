«  
  »

Fears raised over HIE merger plans

on September 30th, 2016

AA_logoPOLITICIANS have reacted to suggestions that economic development agencies Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) and Scottish Enterprise could be merged.

Read the full story in the September 30, 2016 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

Related Posts:

Argyllshire Advertiser Top News Stories    

We want your Stories, Videos,Photos!


Send online click here
(text,photo and video)

Newsdesk 01546 602345

Argyllshire Advertiser
Argyll Street
Lochgilphead
Argyll
PA31 8NB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition

Get our E-Alerts
Get our E-Alerts

Top News Stories