Around 200 ladies flocked to a charity fashion show in Lochgilphead earlier this week.
Read the full story in the September 30, 2016 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.
|
|
Fashion followers enjoy charity show
Around 200 ladies flocked to a charity fashion show in Lochgilphead earlier this week.
Read the full story in the September 30, 2016 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.
Related Posts:
Get our E-Alerts
By using this website you agree to our terms
and conditions
Argyllshire Advertiser IPSO