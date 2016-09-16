WITH the proclamation: ‘Let the strawberry tea begin,’ Audrey MacDougall opened the popular fundraiser.
Read the full story in the September 16, 2016 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.
|
|
Survival cash for talking newspapers
WITH the proclamation: ‘Let the strawberry tea begin,’ Audrey MacDougall opened the popular fundraiser.
Read the full story in the September 16, 2016 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.
Related Posts:
Get our E-Alerts
By using this website you agree to our terms
and conditions
Argyllshire Advertiser IPSO