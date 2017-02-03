Welcome to The Argyllshire Advertiser

East Enders dump the Dookers

Posted on February 3, 2017
TARBERT endured an agonising home league defeat on a soft Cil Andries surface last weekend.

Read the full story in the February 3, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.


Ellie marches to show solidarity

Posted on February 3, 2017
A BAN on people from Muslim-majority countries entering the United States sparked protests around the world – and at least one young person from Mid Argyll was among marchers in Glasgow making her voice heard.

Read the full story in the February 3, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.


Argyll health services facing funding abyss of £22 million

Posted on February 3, 2017
SOCIAL care and health services in Argyll face a £22 million funding gap over the next two years – described by a Mid Argyll councillor as a ‘financial precipice’.

Read the full story in the February 3, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.


Argyll shakes as Loch Fyne earthquake hits

Posted on January 27, 2017
BUILDINGS were shaken and family pets left terrified earlier this week as an earthquake struck the shores of Loch Fyne.

Read the full story in the January 27, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.


Vandals target steading property in Lochgilphead

Posted on January 27, 2017
POLICE are hunting vandals after they forced entry into a Lochgilphead property and caused serious damage.

Read the full story in the January 27, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.


