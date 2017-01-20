Welcome to The Argyllshire Advertiser

Haggis with a twist for Burns Night
Have a go at something a little different with your haggis and neeps, courtesy of Liam Murphy, executive chef at Portavadie resort and spa on the shores of Loch Fyne.
Try braised shin of beef, haggis ravioli, salt baked swede and puree, mash potato bon bon with Portavadie malt whisky jus…
Blind dog’s forest ordeal ends in Hogmanay cheer
HE SPENT three terrifying days and nights cold, hungry and alone in thick forest, but there was Hogmanay cheer as Jack was safely returned to his family.
Fyne Wines owner shuts up shop after three years
BUSINESS owner Stuart Campbell said he had ‘no plans, but plenty of ideas’ as he shut up shop.
Power firm apologises over Islay disruption
ISLAY residents faced disruption on Tuesday as power surges left island homes and businesses with an interrupted power supply for hours.
Indoor athletics set for Lochgilphead return
THE MID Argyll area competition in the Argyll series of Sports Hall Athletics will be held on Sunday January 22 in the games hall at Lochgilphead Joint Campus.
