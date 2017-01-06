Welcome to The Argyllshire Advertiser

Blind dog’s forest ordeal ends in Hogmanay cheer
HE SPENT three terrifying days and nights cold, hungry and alone in thick forest, but there was Hogmanay cheer as Jack was safely returned to his family.
Read the full story in the January 6, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.
Fyne Wines owner shuts up shop after three years
BUSINESS owner Stuart Campbell said he had ‘no plans, but plenty of ideas’ as he shut up shop.
Read the full story in the January 6, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.
Power firm apologises over Islay disruption
ISLAY residents faced disruption on Tuesday as power surges left island homes and businesses with an interrupted power supply for hours.
Read the full story in the January 6, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.
Indoor athletics set for Lochgilphead return
THE MID Argyll area competition in the Argyll series of Sports Hall Athletics will be held on Sunday January 22 in the games hall at Lochgilphead Joint Campus.
Read the full story in the January 6, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.
Sheila scales honours list
THIS year’s New Year Honours list saw almost 1,200 people receiving awards, including Mid Argyll’s Sheila McCallum.
Read the full story in the January 6, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.