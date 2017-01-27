Welcome to The Argyllshire Advertiser

Argyll shakes as Loch Fyne earthquake hits

Posted on January 27, 2017
AA_logo

BUILDINGS were shaken and family pets left terrified earlier this week as an earthquake struck the shores of Loch Fyne.

Read the full story in the January 27, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.


Vandals target steading property in Lochgilphead

Posted on January 27, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-01-26 at 15.22.03

POLICE are hunting vandals after they forced entry into a Lochgilphead property and caused serious damage.

Read the full story in the January 27, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.


Family centre plans gathering pace in Cairndow

Posted on January 27, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-01-26 at 15.23.58

THE thriving Cairndow Community Centre is set for another boost as plans forge ahead for a new community childcare centre.

Read the full story in the January 27, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.


Focus on fun at indoor athletics

Posted on January 27, 2017
aaweek4

THE JOINT campus was jumping as Mid Argyll Athletic Club held its annual indoor competition in the games hall.

Read the full story in the January 27, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.


Eco group serves tasty treats in aid of Tearfund

Posted on January 27, 2017
eco

A BUSY coffee morning, held by Ardrishaig Church Eco Group, helped raise vital funds for the Tearfund toilet twinning scheme.

Read the full story in the January 27, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.


Polls

Do you think Mid Argyll has reached saturation point when it comes to wind turbines in the area?

  • No (57%, 4 Votes)
  • Yes (43%, 3 Votes)

Total Voters: 7

Loading ... Loading ...

We want your Stories, Videos,Photos!


Send online click here
(text,photo and video)

Newsdesk 01546 602345

Argyllshire Advertiser
Argyll Street
Lochgilphead
Argyll
PA31 8NB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition

Get our E-Alerts
Get our E-Alerts

Top News Stories