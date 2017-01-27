Welcome to The Argyllshire Advertiser

Argyll shakes as Loch Fyne earthquake hits
BUILDINGS were shaken and family pets left terrified earlier this week as an earthquake struck the shores of Loch Fyne.
Vandals target steading property in Lochgilphead
POLICE are hunting vandals after they forced entry into a Lochgilphead property and caused serious damage.
Family centre plans gathering pace in Cairndow
THE thriving Cairndow Community Centre is set for another boost as plans forge ahead for a new community childcare centre.
Focus on fun at indoor athletics
THE JOINT campus was jumping as Mid Argyll Athletic Club held its annual indoor competition in the games hall.
Eco group serves tasty treats in aid of Tearfund
A BUSY coffee morning, held by Ardrishaig Church Eco Group, helped raise vital funds for the Tearfund toilet twinning scheme.
