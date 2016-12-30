Welcome to The Argyllshire Advertiser

Family has a blast in aid of of mum’s support charity

Posted on December 30, 2016
A FAMILY from Ardrishaig has blown a charity fundraising target to smithereens.

Read the full story in the December 30, 2016 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.


Police warning after elderly woman conned in phone scam

Posted on December 30, 2016
AN ELDERLY woman in Lochgilp­head has fallen victim to a telephone scam.

Read the full story in the December 30, 2016 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.


Mighty Inveraray beech falls in festive storms

Posted on December 30, 2016
MUCH-heralded storms Barbara and Conor took on Mid Argyll over the festive weekend but failed to live up to the dire predictions of forecasters.

Read the full story in the December 30, 2016 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.


Hear the brass band play

Posted on December 30, 2016
WITH instruments sparkling under the spotlight, Argyll Brass took to the stage.

Read the full story in the December 30, 2016 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.


Sports review of the year - part 2

Posted on December 30, 2016
A festive look back at some 2016 sporting highlights from the pages of The Argyllshire Advertiser.

Read the full story in the December 30, 2016 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.


